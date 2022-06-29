First lady Kim visits Korean cultural center in Madrid

First lady Kim Keon-hee looks at a Korean fashion exhibition at the Korean Cultural Center in Madrid on Tuesday. (Yonhap)

MADRID -- First lady Kim Keon-hee visited the Korean Cultural Center in Madrid on Tuesday and praised its staff for helping promote Korean culture.

The Korean Cultural Center opened in the Spanish capital in 2011.

Around 60 cultural programs are held at the center each year, including exhibitions, concerts, classes and film screenings.

Currently, the center is hosting a Korean fashion exhibition, including clothes by designer Kim A-young, which the first lady toured.

"I thank you for your hard work in promoting Korean culture in Spain," she said to the center's staff, asking that they continue to work to increase the popularity of Korean pop, fashion, beauty products and food in Spain.

The first lady also met with the staff to listen to their needs and discuss ways to support the center.

Kim is accompanying President Yoon Suk-yeol on his visit to Spain to attend the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) summit. (Yonhap)