 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
National

Uzbekistan to process constitutional reform

By Sanjay Kumar
Published : Jun 28, 2022 - 00:43       Updated : Jun 28, 2022 - 00:49
Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev holds a meeting with members of the Constitutional Commission. (Embassy of Uzbekistan in Seoul)
Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev holds a meeting with members of the Constitutional Commission. (Embassy of Uzbekistan in Seoul)
Uzbekistan is preparing to process constitutional reform seeing important political realities and needs of Uzbek citizens, the Uzbek Embassy in Seoul said in a press statement Friday.

According to the statement, Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev held a meeting with members of the constitutional commission on June 20, recognizing the need to create a solid legal basis for reliable long-term development strategies for Uzbekistan to achieve people-centric future prosperity through constitutional amendments.

Uzbekistan is committed to the idea of human dignity stated in Uzbekistan‘s constitution and the “Person – society – state” approach as the main principle of current reform, the statement read.

The embassy highlighted Uzbekistan’s four priorities and directions. The first priority upholds person, life, freedom and dignity, inviolable rights and interests. The second consolidates the idea of Uzbekistan as a social state, the state‘s concern for all Uzbeks domestically and abroad, and their entitlement to the constitution. The third clearly defines the status of mahalla and state bodies’ responsibilities. While the fourth focuses on improving public administration and strengthening democracy.

According to the statement, proposals summarized by the Constitutional Commission will be submitted as a legislative initiative to the lower house of parliament by deputies of the Legislative Chamber in the future.

Parliament has the authority to independently introduce amendments to the constitution under the current legislation of Uzbekistan. However, the president proposed adopting the draft constitution through national discussion and referendum, said the embassy.


By Sanjay Kumar (sanjaykumar@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114