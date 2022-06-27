 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Business

Hyundai Heavy Industries to build six new offshore patrol vessels for Philippine navy

By Hong Yoo
Published : Jun 27, 2022 - 18:31       Updated : Jun 27, 2022 - 18:31
(From left) Secretary of National Defense of the Philippines Delfin N. Lorenzana and Korea Shipbuilding and Offshore Engineering President Ka Sam-hyun shake hands after signing an OPV contract on Monday. (HHI)
(From left) Secretary of National Defense of the Philippines Delfin N. Lorenzana and Korea Shipbuilding and Offshore Engineering President Ka Sam-hyun shake hands after signing an OPV contract on Monday. (HHI)
Hyundai Heavy Industries obtained an order worth $573 million on Monday to make six 2,400-metric-ton Offshore Patrol Vessels for the Philippine Department of National Defense.

The Philippine Navy OPVs will be built at Hyundai Heavy Industries’ Ulsan shipyard until 2028.

The vessel is to be equipped with a 76-millimeter main gun, two 30-mm secondary guns, a helideck capable of operating a helicopter and unmanned aerial vehicles.

The OPV was designed by incorporating the Philippine Navy’s OPV requirements to the proven BRP Jose Rizal-class frigate platform.

Starting with this OPV order, the shipmaker is eying a bigger presence in the overseas OPV market.

“I am glad that our strategy, in which we preemptively developed and exported various types of naval vessels by studying global market demand, has come to fruition. We will continue to lead the naval ship market by focusing on technological development through intensive investment in R&D, along with business diversification,” said Nam Sang-hoon, CEO of the Naval & Special Ship Business Unit of HHI.

Nam took part in the OPV contract signing ceremony held at the Philippines Department of National Defense complex in Manila on Monday.

By Hong Yoo (yoohong@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114