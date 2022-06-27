Hyundai Heavy Industries to build six new offshore patrol vessels for Philippine navy

(From left) Secretary of National Defense of the Philippines Delfin N. Lorenzana and Korea Shipbuilding and Offshore Engineering President Ka Sam-hyun shake hands after signing an OPV contract on Monday. (HHI)
Hyundai Heavy Industries obtained an order worth $573 million on Monday to make six 2,400-metric-ton Offshore Patrol Vessels for the Philippine Department of National Defense.
The Philippine Navy OPVs will be built at Hyundai Heavy Industries’ Ulsan shipyard until 2028.
The vessel is to be equipped with a 76-millimeter main gun, two 30-mm secondary guns, a helideck capable of operating a helicopter and unmanned aerial vehicles.
The OPV was designed by incorporating the Philippine Navy’s OPV requirements to the proven BRP Jose Rizal-class frigate platform.
Starting with this OPV order, the shipmaker is eying a bigger presence in the overseas OPV market.
“I am glad that our strategy, in which we preemptively developed and exported various types of naval vessels by studying global market demand, has come to fruition. We will continue to lead the naval ship market by focusing on technological development through intensive investment in R&D, along with business diversification,” said Nam Sang-hoon, CEO of the Naval & Special Ship Business Unit of HHI.
Nam took part in the OPV contract signing ceremony held at the Philippines Department of National Defense complex in Manila on Monday.
By Hong Yoo (yoohong@heraldcorp.com
