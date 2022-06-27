DC Comics’ ‘Red Hood: Outlaws,’ ‘Zatanna & the Ripper’ to arrive on Naver Webtoon





“Red Hood: Outlaws” (Naver Webtoon, DC Comics)

Naver Webtoon, South Korean tech giant Naver’s web-based cartoon platform, and DC Comics revealed the release date for their latest titles, “Red Hood: Outlaws” and “Zatanna and the Ripper.”



During a discussion about the future of comics at the Collision Conference, Marie Javins, DC Comics editor-in-chief, and Naver Webtoon head of content David Lee said their upcoming series will be available on July 11 and Aug. 14, respectively, according to Naver Webtoon’s press release Sunday.



Penned by Patrick Young and illustrated by Nico Bascunan, “Red Hood: Outlaws” revolves around the extraordinary adventures of antihero Red Hood and his team.



The second planned release, “Zatanna and the Ripper,” follows a magician named Zatanna, who uses her powers to try and solve the case of the mysterious serial killer Jack the Ripper.



“Zatanna and the Ripper” (Naver Webtoon, DC Comics)