[Best Brand] Shinhan Card targets Generation MZ with ‘Hilarious Loopy’

Shinhan Card recently launched debit cards that feature the popular animation character Loopy, targeting “Generation MZ,” a local term combining millennials and Generation Z and roughly encompassing those born from the 1980s to 2010s.“Hilarious Loopy,” an exaggerated version of Loopy’s funny character, went viral across social media and online communities among teens and 20-somethings, prompting the credit card company to use the character from the “Pororo the Little Penguin” animated series on two of its cards.Users of the new debit cards can accumulate extra points for the payment of cellphone bills, digital content and convenience store purchases, as well as the usage for simple payment systems such as Shinhan Play, Naver Pay and Kakao Pay.As part of a series of marketing events, Shinhan Card offers Loopy picnic mats to 3,000 random winners among Loopy debit card users.Cash back, free Kakao emoji of Loopy and Loopy goods will also be offered, the company said.Shinhan Card’s “Hilarious Loopy” pop-up booth at an art fair in late April was hugely popular among young customers, a Shinhan Card official said.