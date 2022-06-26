Daegu International Musical Festival comes back in full blast

DAEGU -- The iconic Daegu International Musical Festival kicked off Friday, returning in full blast for the first time in three years.



The opening event took place at Kolon Bandstand Stage, joined by generation-spanning musical actors as well as aspiring students, including Nam Kyeong-ju, Choi Jung-won, Michael Lee, Park Gun-hyung and Kim So-hyang.





Park Gun-hyung performs with contestants of “Musical Star” on Friday during the opening show of Daegu International Musical Festival. “Musical Star” is the Daegu International Musical Festival’s competition for aspiring young musical actors aged 9 to 24. (DIMF)