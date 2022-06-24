 Back To Top
Business

Posco apologizes for sexual violence in workplace

By Hong Yoo
Published : Jun 24, 2022 - 13:40       Updated : Jun 24, 2022 - 13:40
Posco's corporate logo (Posco)
Posco's corporate logo (Posco)
South Korean steelmaker Posco apologized Thursday for a recent case of sexual violence that occurred within the workplace.

“We sincerely apologize to the victim and her family for the recent unsavory sexual violations in the company, and the company feels deeply responsible,” Posco Vice Chairman Kim Hak-dong said in a written statement.

According to police in Pohang, North Gyeongsang Province, a woman in her 20s working at the steelmaker’s plant in the industrial city filed earlier this month that a male colleague working in the same team raped her late last month. She also made accusations against three others -- two for sexual assault and one for sexual harassment -- working with her on the same team. She is reported to have been the only woman on the team of about 50 people.

Delivering an official apology, Kim said the company would take all necessary measures to help the affected employee recover quickly.

“We will dutifully cooperate in the police investigation and also thoroughly investigate the people involved, reprimand them severely, including those in the management position,” he said.

The company also vowed to conduct sex ethics education within the company to prevent such incidents from recurring.

Posco dismissed the accused employees temporarily from the office, but it is facing criticism of not taking immediate action to protect the victim even 10 days after acknowledging the matter. The victim and alleged party also lived in the same building.

The victim claimed that she has been assaulted by colleagues for the last two years, according to police.

By Hong Yoo (yoohong@heraldcorp.com)
