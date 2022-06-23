 Back To Top
[Interactive] Crypto scam victims lose more than $1b since 2021

By Nam Kyung-don
Published : Jun 25, 2022 - 10:01       Updated : Jun 25, 2022 - 10:01

More than 46,000 people reported losing a total of over $1 billion in cryptocurrency scams since the start of 2021, the US Federal Trade Commission said in a report.

Nearly half the people who reported losing digital currencies in a scam said it started with an ad, post or a message on a social media platform, according to the FTC.

The craze for cryptocurrencies was at a fever pitch last year, with bitcoin hitting a record high of $69,000 in November.

Reports point to social media and crypto as a combustible combination for fraud, the agency said, adding that about $575 million of all losses related to digital currency frauds were about “bogus investment opportunities.”

Nearly four out of every ten dollars lost in a fraud originating on social media was lost in crypto, far more than any other payment method, with Instagram, Facebook, WhatsApp and Telegram being the top social media platforms in such cases, according to the report. (Reuters)


By Nam Kyung-don (don@heraldcorp.com)
