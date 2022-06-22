[Box Office] Movies in theaters this week

Lightyear



(US)



Opened June 15



Drama



Directed by Angus MacLane



While spending years attempting to return home, legendary Space Ranger Buzz Lightyear encounters an army of ruthless robots commanded by Zurg, who aims to steal his fuel source. To fight against Zurg, Buzz Lightyear embarks on an adventure alongside ambitious recruits Izzy, Mo, Darby and his robot companion Sox.





The Witch: Part 2. The Other One



(Korea)



Opened June 15



Action



Directed by Park Hoon-jung



So-nyeo (Shin Shi-a), who possesses special powers, is the lone survivor of a secret laboratory that was attacked by intruders. After she escapes from the lab, So-nyeo meets Kyung-hee (Park Eun-bin) and saves her life. Guided by her new friend, So-nyeo learns about life outside of the lab. Meanwhile, the chase is on to capture her. Among those on the hunt are Dr. Baek (Jo Min-soo), who returns to the story after the first installment.





Broker



(Korea)



Opened June 8



Drama



Directed by Hirokazu Kore-eda



So-young (Lee Ji-eun) leaves her child in a baby box in front of a church. After returning the next day to retrieve her child, So-young discovers that Sang-hyun (Song Kang-ho) and Dong-soo (Gang Dong-won) have secretly taken the baby to sell it to a family who cannot legally adopt. The three of them embark on a journey to find the right parents for the baby.



