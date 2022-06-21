BTS tops global music charts with anthology album ‘Proof’ and new song ‘Yet To Come’

Boy band BTS (Big Hit Music)
K-pop sensation BTS’ winning streak on global music charts continues with its latest anthology album “Proof” and new song “Yet To Come.”
The band’s new single “Yet To Come” scored No. 1 on Billboard’s Global Excl. US chart, which ranks songs based on streaming and sales activities in 200 regions worldwide, excluding the US.
According to the chart operator, BTS racked up 96.5 million streams and sold 42,000 copies in the June 10-16 tracking week.
This marks the K-pop act’s sixth song to take the top spot. Previously, the septet topped the chart with mega-hits “Dynamite,” “Life Goes On, “Butter, “Permission to Dance” and “My Universe.”
The song also debuted at No. 2 on Billboard Global 200, which ranks the most popular tracks of the week in the US measured by digital and physical sales.
The group’s “Proof” album also topped Billboard’s main albums chart for this week. BTS is the sixth South Korean act to have an album reach the top spot on the Billboard charts.
The group now has six albums that have charted No. 1 on Billboard 200, along with “Love Yourself: Tear,” “Love Yourself: Answer,” “Map of the Soul: Persona,” “Map of the Soul: 7” and “Be.”
The new album is also performing well on the Japanese music charts.
It went straight into Oricon’s latest weekly albums chart at No. 1, selling more than 514,000 units in the first week, the highest first-week album sales this year. The Japanese charts operator added that the band’s record is also the fifth-highest first-weekly sales ever by a foreign artist.
Apart from the US and Japan, the band’s “Proof” album has landed at No. 1 in other countries‘ album charts, including Germany, Belgium, Australia and New Zealand. It also ranked No. 2 in France and Italy, respectively, and No. 8 on the Official UK albums chart.
Last week, BTS announced that it would go on a temporary hiatus while members pursue solo projects. J-Hope will be the first member to release something on his own, and other bandmates’ solo projects are on their way, according to the band’s agency.
On Monday, the music video for “Yet To Come” surpassed 100 million views, 10 days after its release, becoming the 38th video to have recorded the 100 million mark.
By Park Jun-hee (junheee@heraldcorp.com
)