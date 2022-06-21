 Back To Top
Business

[Photo News] IONIQ 6 SNEAK PEEK

By Kim Da-sol
Published : Jun 21, 2022 - 14:59       Updated : Jun 21, 2022 - 14:59
Ioniq 6 (Hyundai Motor Group)
Ioniq 6 (Hyundai Motor Group)

A sketch released on Tuesday shows the design concept of Hyundai Motor’s new electric vehicle Ioniq 6. 

Hyundai Motor said Ioniq 6 will have streamliner design typology called Electrified Streamliner, with simple lines and aerodynamic form, reflecting its commitment to fulfill both aesthetic and functional aspects of an EV.

Built on the carmaker’s Electric Global Modular Platform which is developed to provide an optimized wheelbase and interior design, Ioniq 6’s full design will be unveiled later this month.

By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)
