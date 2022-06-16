Paramount+ launches in S. Korea on Tving with high hopes, goals

Mark Specht, managing director for central, northern Europe and Asia in Paramount Global, speaks during a media conterence at Four Seasons Hotel in Jongno-gu, central Seoul., Thursday. (Tving)



Paramount+ landed in South Korea Thursday as a free-to-view addition to Tving, local entertainment powerhouse CJ ENM‘s subscription-based streaming platform.



“It is no secret that Korean-made content is becoming one of the most important things in the world. CJ ENM and Tving are playing a crucial part,” Mark Specht, managing director for Central & Northern Europe and Asia in Paramount Global, said in a press conference held at Four Seasons Hotel in Jongno-gu, central Seoul.



“Asia is the future, especially for streaming. Due to its population, technology and creativity, Asia is the continent to be in if you want to grow in the future. Korea, in particular, is the perfect place to launch our first Paramount+ with a plan to extend services to other Asian markets,” the official added.



Paramount+’s partnership allows Tving subscribers to enjoy the content of both platforms, including director Steven Spielberg‘s new blockbuster series “Halo,” starting Thursday.



Specht highlighted that their partnership with Tving goes beyond streaming to include joint production of Korean originals, content licensing and distribution.



When asked about the plans for Korean originals, Catherine Park, head of office and streaming for Asia in Paramount, said that a total of seven series are scheduled to be released.



“Seven Korean originals, co-produced by two companies, will be presented by 2024, including ’Yonder,‘” Park told The Korea Herald.



Catherine Park, head of office and streaming for Asia in Paramount (Tving)



Though many people expect a decline in the streaming services market as the coronavirus pandemic switches to a less severe endemic phase, Tving CEO Jay Yang believes that these effects are temporary.



Tving CEO Jay Yang (Tving)