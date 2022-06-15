‘Alchemy of Souls’ promises to entertain with hybrid genre, unique setting

From left: Actors Lee Jae-wook, Jung So-min and Hwang Min-hyun pose for photos before an online press conference Tuesday. (tvN)

The cast and staff of tvN‘s upcoming historical fantasy romance “Alchemy of Souls” are confident that their work has everything viewers look for in a drama.



“We have put great effort into this drama, with things like computer graphics, costumes, hair, makeup, special visual effects, filming locations and more. The viewers will definitely enjoy the series,” television director Park Joon-hwa said during an online press conference Tuesday.



Jung So-min, 33, who plays the lead role in “Alchemy of Souls,” also showed confidence in the series.

A screenshot from the teaser for “Alchemy of Souls” shows an elite warrior named Naksu, played by Jung So-min. (tvN)

“The complex relationships between characters change in each episode. Our show doesn’t exclusively focus on the romance of the lead couple. From smile-inducing fantasies to hard-hitting action, ‘Alchemy of Souls’ is more like a huge gift box,” Jung said.



The series revolves around an elite warrior named Naksu (played by Jung) from a fictional world called Daeho. Naksu‘s soul becomes trapped in the body of Mu-deok, a servant in a noble family. The story develops as Mu-deok meets a diverse cast of characters, including her master Jang Wook.



“Alchemy of Souls” (tvN)