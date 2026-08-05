Lee Kang-in said he is excited to begin the next chapter of his career after joining Atletico Madrid.

"I'm happy and delighted to be joining such a great club," Lee said in an interview released by Atletico on Tuesday. "I can't wait to meet coach Diego Simeone, the coaching staff, my teammates and the fans. I'm really looking forward to getting started."

According to Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, Lee is scheduled to officially join Atletico's squad before taking part in training sessions on Thursday and Friday. The team will then face Manchester City in the second match of the 2026 Coupang Play Series at Seoul World Cup Stadium on Saturday.

"I wanted to join the team as soon as possible, but there were some paperwork issues," Lee said. "Even so, I've been training intensely so I can arrive in the best possible condition."

Asked to describe himself as a player, Lee emphasized his competitive mindset.

"I always have the ambition to win and work hard to improve," he said. "Most importantly, I believe helping the team is what matters most, wherever I play. I'll do everything I can to achieve both the team's goals and my own."

Lee previously faced Atletico as an opponent while playing for Valencia and Mallorca.

"The stadium always created tremendous pressure," he said. "It was a difficult place to play because of both the players and the fans. Every match there was tough. Now I'm part of this club, which makes it very special, and I'm excited."

Interest in Lee has surged even before his debut. Spanish newspaper Marca reported last week that the South Korean midfielder has already become Atletico's bestselling new signing in club history, surpassing even high-profile arrivals such as Julian Alvarez despite not yet making an appearance.

The report added that demand extends beyond South Korea, highlighting strong jersey sales in the United States, which is home to a large Korean diaspora.

Lee has been working closely with an Atletico fitness coach stationed in South Korea to prepare for the new season. Following the 2026 FIFA World Cup, he has remained in South Korea, continuing individual training at FC Seoul's GS Champions Park training facility.

(This article was produced with the assistance of AI. — Ed.)