P&G is expanding opportunities for Korean talent through a range of development initiatives, from cultivating specialized research and development professionals to offering global learning experiences through its internship program.

P&G Korea, the Korean subsidiary of the US-based consumer goods giant, said Thursday that Noh Su-jin, a Korean employee, has been appointed as a perfumer following the completion of P&G's perfumer training program.

Perfumers are among the industry's most specialized professionals, with only a few hundred in practice worldwide. Building expertise in perfumery requires years of specialized education, hands-on experience and continuous learning through mentorship.

After graduating from a university in Korea, Noh completed professional training at ISIPCA — the world-renowned French school of perfumery — before joining the company in 2024.

After joining P&G, she completed P&G's internal Perfumery Training Program and received mentorship from senior and master perfumers before recently taking on the role of fabric and home care perfumer for the Southeast Asian market.

Today, approximately 20 perfumers work across P&G's global organization, developing fragrances for brands including Downy and Febreze. The company provides up to three years of structured training, apprenticeship and mentorship to cultivate experts in fragrance.

P&G also fosters collaboration among perfumers and scientists across its global R&D network. The P&G Singapore Innovation Center works alongside the Singapore Pioneer Plant, the company's only fragrance manufacturing facility in Asia, to support long-term research and talent development, nurturing specialized professionals including perfumers.

P&G Korea continues to invest in developing the next generation of leaders. Participants of its 2026 Internship Program recently visited P&G's Asia-Pacific headquarters in Singapore to gain firsthand insights into P&G's global business and culture.

During the visit, participants connected with P&G employees, learned about the company's collaborative ways of working across markets, toured retail stores and key R&D facilities and gained insights into P&G's consumer-centric innovation and global business operations.

"At P&G, we believe people are our greatest asset," a spokesperson for P&G Korea said. "We are committed to providing opportunities that help our people grow, develop their capabilities and succeed on the global stage."