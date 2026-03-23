P&G Korea highlights early leadership training, as firms rethink hiring in AI era

South Korea’s youth job market is being reshaped by generative artificial intelligence and automation, shrinking entry-level hiring while simultaneously raising expectations for new recruits.

A survey conducted by the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry with more than 500 human resources managers last year shows the shift clearly. Communication and collaboration skills (55.4 percent) and job expertise (54.9 percent) ranked highest, followed by problem-solving ability (25.8 percent), creativity (25 percent) and initiative (20.8 percent).

The findings highlight a broader change in hiring standards — from task-oriented workers to candidates capable of making decisions and solving problems independently. As routine work is automated, companies are placing greater emphasis on judgment, leadership and execution.

Against this backdrop, companies offering early exposure to real business decisions are gaining attention. P&G Korea is one such company, stepping up efforts to cultivate talent through its recruitment-linked internship program.

P&G, the global consumer goods group behind brands such as Febreze, Downy, Gillette and Oral-B, has long positioned talent development as a core growth driver. Its “Day 1 Culture” gives even interns ownership of projects from the outset, allowing them to build decision-making and problem-solving skills through hands-on experience.

The company supports this approach with structured development systems, including career coaching, data-driven performance management and a “career map” framework that helps employees plan long-term growth. Programs such as leadership academies, job rotation and global assignments further broaden experience across business functions.

The strategy is reflected in its leadership pipeline. About 99 percent of P&G executives globally are promoted from within under its “Build from Within” approach, underscoring the company’s emphasis on internal talent development.

Compensation and benefits are also structured to support retention and performance. Entry-level salaries for university graduates start at around 60 million won ($39,700), supplemented by performance bonuses, annual allowances and a stock-matching program. Flexible work arrangements and parental support policies are also in place to improve work-life balance.

P&G Korea is recruiting for its 2026 internship program through April 17, with openings in sales marketing, finance and accounting, supply chain management and information technology. Applicants must be graduates or expected to graduate by August 2027, regardless of major.

The selection process includes application screening, an online assessment and interviews, with final results to be announced in early June. Interns will complete a two-month program starting in late June, where they will lead real business projects, with top performers eligible for full-time positions.

“P&G views talent as a long-term partner and a key driver of growth,” said Oh Seo-young, HR head at P&G Korea. “We aim to provide an environment where individuals can develop leadership from the start of their careers.”