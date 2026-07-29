Renault Korea said Wednesday that its Grand Koleos Gasoline 2.0 Turbo 4WD has been selected for the National Police Agency’s multipurpose patrol vehicle program.

The selection marks Renault Korea’s first entry into the segment for police vehicles with engines of 2 liters or larger. The agency is expanding and diversifying its patrol fleet, with the Grand Koleos chosen for its safety, driver comfort and performance in varied operating conditions.

The model features BorgWarner’s sixth-generation all-wheel-drive system, six driving modes and advanced driver assistance technology, supporting patrol operations across different roads and weather conditions.

Renault Korea supplied 50 Grand Koleos vehicles in 2025. After police-specific modifications and final inspections, they were deployed to police stations nationwide.

The automaker has secured an additional order for 60 vehicles in 2026, with deliveries scheduled to be completed by December.