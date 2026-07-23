Renault Korea said Thursday it has expanded the summer comfort features of its flagship crossover Filante, introducing a powered sunshade for the panoramic glass roof as demand grows for cooler, more comfortable cabins.

The move reflects a broader industry trend, with automakers increasingly emphasizing cabin comfort — from climate control and ventilated seats to noise reduction and ride quality — as hotter summers reshape consumer expectations and vehicles evolve into more comfortable spaces.

Developed in response to customer demand, the new powered sunshade is designed exclusively for Filante models equipped with a panoramic glass roof. It blocks direct sunlight while preserving the roof's open feel, and features one-touch operation, a low-noise motor and anti-pinch protection. The accessory also meets European ECE safety standards and can be retrofitted to existing vehicles.

Filante also comes equipped with a three-zone automatic climate control system that allows front and rear passengers to set separate temperatures, while ventilated front seats help keep occupants cool during extended summer drives.

To improve ride comfort, the model features active noise cancellation across the lineup, reducing low-frequency road and engine noise in real time. Frequency sensitive dampers automatically adjust damping force based on road conditions, helping deliver a smoother ride over uneven surfaces and during long-distance highway driving.

The crossover also offers a spacious cabin based on a 2,820-millimeter wheelbase, along with "first-class lounge" seats designed for long journeys. Digital convenience features include the openR panoramic display, SK Telecom's artificial intelligence backed voice assistant and Tips, a ChatGPT-powered in-vehicle manual.

Renault Korea is also running its Renault Care Summer Promotion through the end of August, offering complimentary inspections of 12 key components, including coolant, batteries, brakes and tires, as well as discounts on selected maintenance services.

"Summer driving is no longer just about performance but about how comfortably passengers can travel despite extreme heat," a Renault Korea official said. "From the powered sunshade and three-zone climate control to noise reduction and ride comfort technologies, Filante is designed to make every journey more comfortable."