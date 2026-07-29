Korean burger chain Mom’s Touch said Wednesday it is entering Singapore through a master franchise agreement with FairPrice Group, the country’s largest retailer, as it seeks a springboard into Southeast Asia and the global halal market.

Under the agreement, Mom’s Touch will provide its brand, menu and store-operating expertise, while FairPrice will oversee local development, operations and marketing.

The partners plan to open more than 25 restaurants across Singapore over the next decade, focusing on burgers and fried chicken.

The first outlet will open Aug. 14 in Singapore’s central business district, with two more planned in major commercial areas by the year's end.

FairPrice operates about 80 food outlets under Kopitiam, its flagship food-service brand. It plans to introduce Mom’s Touch restaurants at its hawker centers, providing the Korean chain with access to widely used neighborhood dining hubs.

Mom’s Touch has been expanding its Korean-style quick-service restaurant model overseas, including in Japan. It sees Singapore’s diverse dining culture and regional connectivity as a base for further expansion into Southeast Asia.

The company is also positioning the launch as an entry point into the broader halal market. In July, Mom’s Touch obtained halal certification from the Korea Muslim Federation, whose certification is recognized by Singapore’s Islamic Religious Council, or MUIS.

“Singapore is a multiethnic society with a diverse food culture and openness to new menus,” a Mom’s Touch official said. “We plan to use Singapore as a base to expand into nearby markets such as Thailand and Malaysia, and ultimately target the global halal market.”