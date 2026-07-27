Korean burger chain Mom’s Touch said Monday that it has opened its 20th store in Mongolia, becoming the country’s second-largest quick-service restaurant brand by outlet count.

The company entered Mongolia in September 2023 with a location inside E-mart Bayangol in Ulaanbaatar. Since then, it has opened more than six stores a year on average.

Its 20th outlet, Nomin Macro, puts Mom’s Touch behind KFC, which operates 29 stores, but ahead of Burger King with 18.

The company attributed its growth partly to its multiproduct format, which offers burgers, chicken and pizza in a single restaurant.

At the request of its local partner, Mom’s Touch has introduced pizza at 10 Mongolian locations. Tailored to the country’s meat-heavy diet, the menu features pizzas with generous meat toppings. Pizza now accounts for more than 20 percent of sales at those stores.

Mom’s Touch has also diversified its store formats, ranging from large restaurants with more than 100 seats to smaller outlets. It has expanded beyond central business districts into university districts and residential neighborhoods to reach a wider customer base.

“We aim to operate 25 stores by the end of this year,” a Mom’s Touch official said. “If we maintain our current growth, we expect to become Mongolia’s largest QSR brand by store count.”