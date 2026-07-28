Dreame Technology said Tuesday it has appointed Ji Chang-wook as its official brand ambassador for South Korea.

Recognized as one of Korea's leading actors, Ji has earned widespread popularity for his versatile performances across television and film, also earning him a strong international fan base.

The company selected Ji for his sophisticated, intelligent and trustworthy image, which reflects the Dreame brand's identity and vision of leading the global premium smart home market through innovation and technology.

The appointment also builds on Dreame's global brand strategy to resonate with consumers in different markets around the world.

Following its appointment of global football icon Cristiano Ronaldo as global ambassador, the company is strengthening localized branding by appointing Ji as its official ambassador for the Korean market.

Building on this partnership, Dreame plans to launch a variety of online and offline marketing initiatives featuring the actor, including television commercials, digital campaigns and photoshoots.

"Ji Chang-wook's sophisticated image, screen presence and dedication to every role reflect our vision to redefine the premium smart appliance market,” an official from Dreame Technology said.

“Through this partnership, we hope to introduce our differentiated technologies to Korean consumers and further strengthen our position as a trusted premium smart home brand in Korea."