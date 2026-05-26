Dreame Technology said Tuesday it has appointed Cristiano Ronaldo, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner and one of the world’s most recognized athletes, as its global ambassador.

The company said the partnership seeks to strengthen its global brand presence by combining Ronaldo’s image with Dreame’s AI-powered smart home technologies and high-speed motor systems.

Dreame described the collaboration as going beyond a typical sports marketing campaign, saying Ronaldo’s image of discipline and constant self-improvement aligns closely with the company’s brand philosophy.

“I aim to partner with brands with values aligning with mine, such as continuously pushing your limits and putting in hard work,” Ronaldo said.

Under the campaign slogan “Dreame to Win,” the company plans to promote a premium smart-home lifestyle centered on efficiency and convenience.

Ronaldo will appear across Dreame’s product lineup, including robot vacuum cleaners, smart cleaning appliances and kitchen appliances.

“This partnership is not a mere sponsorship but a strategic collaboration between a global sports icon and an innovative technology brand,” said Colm Chang, global CEO of Dreame Technology.

“Ronaldo’s pursuit of excellence aligns with our vision to lead the global smart appliance market through innovation."