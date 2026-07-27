Woowa Brothers, operator of food delivery platform Baemin, said Monday that it has renewed its ISO 37301 certification for compliance management.

ISO 37301 is an international standard assessing whether an organization’s compliance policies and risk-management systems meet global requirements. Certification requires annual surveillance audits and a recertification audit every three years.

Woowa Brothers became the first Korean delivery platform to receive the certification in 2023. The company said the renewal reflects its systems for preventing regulatory and ethical violations, responding to risks and promoting a culture of compliance.

The company has established a dedicated compliance team, trained internal auditors and introduced a company-wide compliance pledge.

It also designated June as Compliance Month, offering fair-trade law training and recognizing employees who contributed to compliance efforts.

Woowa Brothers became the first company in its industry to introduce a fair-trade compliance program in 2017. It received an AA rating in the Fair Trade Commission’s compliance program evaluations in 2022 and 2024.

“We will continue operating in accordance with the law and global standards while working to become a more ethical company,” a Woowa Brothers official said.