South Korean food delivery platform Baemin, operated by Woowa Brothers, saw orders from overseas visitors more than quadruple in the first half of this year.

According to the company on Sunday, order volume placed through foreign-issued credit cards and global payment services such as WeChat Pay, Alipay and Apple Pay climbed 331 percent, while transaction value grew 308 percent.

Baemin remains the only major domestic delivery app that accepts both foreign-issued credit cards and global payment platforms.

The increase comes amid a record year for inbound tourism. Korea welcomed more than 10 million foreign visitors in the first half, according to the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism. Nearly 2 million arrived in May alone, led by China and Japan, with long-haul arrivals from North America and Europe also rising.

Part of the growth comes down to accessibility, the company noted, pointing to English, Chinese and Japanese language support rolled out in February, which uses generative artificial intelligence to interpret menus and app content.

The trend also speaks to the extent to which food delivery apps have become embedded in the way foreign visitors experience Korea, even during relatively short stays, with late-night orders surging 520 percent from a year earlier.

Chicken held its place as the top category among foreign users, rising 281 percent on-year, while cafe and dessert orders climbed 298 percent and fast food orders rose 292 percent.

"We're seeing visitors treat late-night delivery as part of the Korea experience itself," a Woowa Brothers official said. "It's become another way for them to get a feel for how Koreans actually live."