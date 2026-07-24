A quiet Seoul letter shop is the latest setting to carry South Korea's bestselling "healing fiction" overseas, with the English release of Baek Seung-yeon's novel "The Seoul Letter Shop."

Published by Fourth Estate, an imprint of HarperCollins, the English edition translated by Clare Richards was released on July 16. Translation rights have also been sold in 12 countries, including the United States, according to the publisher.

The novel follows Hyo-young, a 28-year-old woman who abandons her dream of becoming a film director and leaves her hometown after years of family conflict.

Landing in Seoul emotionally exhausted, she takes a temporary job at a small letter shop in Yeonhui-dong, where customers exchange anonymous handwritten letters through a pen pal service. The novel is inspired by Geulwol, a real-life letter shop with branches in Seoul's Yeonhui-dong and Seongsu-dong neighborhoods.

The novel explores themes of grief, reconciliation and human connection through the practice of handwritten correspondence.

As Hyo-young settles into life at the shop, she becomes involved in the stories of its customers, who use letters to express emotions they struggle to share in person. She also develops a relationship with a regular customer, a webtoon artist named Yeonggwang, while confronting unresolved tensions with her estranged sister.

Fourth Estate describes the novel as "a poignant exploration of the distance that separates us — and the words that just might bring us home."