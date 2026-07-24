Korean builder bolsters AI infrastructure capabiliites across development, construction and operations

Daewoo Engineering & Construction said Friday it has signed a strategic partnership with an internet infrastructure and data center operator as it looks to establish itself as a full-service developer in the rapidly expanding artificial intelligence infrastructure market.

Under the partnership, the Korean builder and Korea Internet Neutral eXchange will jointly explore opportunities for hyperscale and AI data center projects; establish a collaboration model linking development, construction and operations; and work together from the early planning stages of new developments. They also agreed to expand mutual participation in future data center projects pursued or reviewed by either company.

For Daewoo E&C, the alliance secures an experienced operating partner for future bids, strengthening the capabilities and stability of its data center projects while increasing its chances of winning construction contracts for jointly developed facilities. KINX is expected to benefit from a reliable development and construction partner as it expands its data center portfolio.

The partnership reflects Daewoo E&C's broader strategy of diversifying beyond its traditional residential construction business into higher-value nonresidential sectors. The company has established a dedicated data center task force as part of its effort to transform from a conventional contractor into a developer with capabilities spanning investment, development and operations.

The Korean builder has steadily expanded its presence in the sector in recent years. It is taking part in the Empyrion Digital AI Campus, a new data center project in Gangnam-gu, Seoul, and the first major development of its kind in the area in a decade. It has also invested in and is serving as the builder for the Jangseong Pine Data Center, the first commercial data center project in South Jeolla Province, while earlier this year signing a separate agreement with the provincial government to cooperate on developing an AI data center cluster.

Looking ahead, Daewoo E&C said it aims to cover the entire data center value chain, from land acquisition and project development to construction, operations and eventual asset sales, enabling it to enhance profitability while building long-term expertise as an integrated developer.

"The combination of Daewoo E&C's accumulated expertise in data center development and construction with KINX's operational capabilities will create a distinguished advantage in the domestic market," a Daewoo E&C official said.

"Building on the successful partnership in Korea, we also plan to expand cooperation with overseas partners and actively pursue opportunities in the global data center market."