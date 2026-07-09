Daewoo Engineering & Construction is expanding into energy infrastructure, betting that surging power demand from artificial intelligence data centers will create new opportunities in liquefied natural gas, nuclear power and small modular reactors.

The company said the rapid expansion of generative AI was increasing demand not only for data center construction but also for reliable electricity supply.

Strengthening LNG value chain

Daewoo E&C bills itself as the only Korean construction company with experience across the entire LNG value chain, including central processing facilities, liquefaction plants, and LNG storage and receiving terminals.

The company has completed 11 LNG liquefaction trains in Nigeria, including Trains 1, 2, 3, 5, 6 and 7. It has also delivered major gas processing projects, such as the CAFC project in Algeria and the Gbaran Infill project in Nigeria.

The Train 7 project was the first in which a Korean builder served as the engineering, procurement and construction contractor for an natural gas liquefaction plant.

Domestically, Daewoo E&C has built 25 LNG storage tanks and completed all three phases of the Ulsan Bukhang LNG Terminal. It is also expanding its presence in Mozambique, one of the world's emerging LNG suppliers.

The company said its LNG expertise could support integrated power infrastructure for AI data centers by combining gas-fired electricity generation with nearby data center campuses.

Expanding nuclear portfolio

Additionally, Daewoo E&C is strengthening its nuclear business, spanning plant construction, decommissioning, radioactive waste facilities and research reactors.

The company is participating as the lead construction contractor in Team Korea's Czech Dukovany Units 5 and 6 nuclear power project.

Since beginning work on the Wolsong Units 3 and 4 nuclear plants in 1991, Daewoo E&C has participated in more than 30 nuclear projects. It also completed Jordan's research reactor project, the first overseas nuclear reactor export led by a Korean private company, and is currently leading construction of a next-generation research reactor in Gijang, Busan.

The company is also targeting the global nuclear decommissioning market, leveraging its design capabilities for the decommissioning of Wolsong Unit 1.

SMRs for AI data centers

Daewoo E&C views small modular reactors as a promising power source for AI data centers, industrial complexes and urban areas where large nuclear plants are impractical.

The company participated in the early development of Korea's SMART reactor design certification project led by Korea Electric Power Corp. and has established a partnership with KEPCO KPS on SMR technologies.

It is also working with Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power on innovative SMRs and exploring joint investment and construction opportunities.

The company's nuclear ambitions gained fresh momentum after the government recently selected Gijang in Busan as the site for Korea's first SMR project and Yeongdeok in North Gyeongsang Province for two new large-scale nuclear reactors.

Daewoo E&C said its energy strategy is already being applied to AI infrastructure projects, including a memorandum of understanding with South Jeolla Province to develop a 500-megawatt AI data center cluster and the Jangseong Pine Data Center project.

"Beyond participating in data center construction, Daewoo E&C is evolving into a global energy provider responsible for the energy infrastructure that powers the AI era," a company official said. "By combining our capabilities in LNG, nuclear power, SMRs and data center construction, we aim to become a total energy solutions provider."