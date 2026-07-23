Cortis has surpassed 3 million cumulative sales with its second EP, becoming a triple million-seller less than three months after the album’s release.

According to the latest weekly album chart released by Circle Chart on Thursday, the group’s second EP, “GreenGreen,” has sold approximately 3.1 million copies since its release on May 4.

The milestone was reached just 11 weeks after the album’s release. Among albums released in Korea this year, only BTS’ fifth LP, “Arirang,” and “GreenGreen” have surpassed 3 million copies on the Circle Chart.

Combined with the more than 2.15 million copies sold by the group’s debut EP, “Color Outside the Lines,” Cortis has now sold more than 5.25 million albums across its first two releases within 11 months of debut.

According to Hanteo Chart, “GreenGreen” debuted as a million-seller on its release day, selling about 1.2 million copies. It surpassed 2 million copies within four days and recorded first-week sales of 2.3 million copies — more than five times the 436,367 copies sold by the group’s debut EP during its first week.

The album has also continued to perform strongly internationally. It debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200, marking the group’s highest placement on the US albums chart and making Cortis the only boy group to debut within the past five years to reach the chart’s top three. The EP has remained on the chart for 10 consecutive weeks.

According to Big Hit Music, tracks from “GreenGreen” have also surpassed a combined 300 million streams on Spotify as of Monday.

Cortis is set to continue its overseas activities with performances at Lollapalooza Chicago on July 31 and Aug. 1, becoming the only K-pop boy group on the year’s lineup. The group will then embark on the North American leg of its “Put Your Phone Down” tour, performing in six cities — Toronto, New York, Atlanta, Irving, Los Angeles and San Francisco — from Aug. 4 to 16.