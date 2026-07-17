Boy group Cortis kicks off its “Put Your Phone Down” tour this weekend with two shows at Inspire Arena in Incheon.

The sold-out concerts on Saturday and Sunday mark the opening of the group's first tour, a 14-show run across nine cities. After the two Incheon dates, the group heads to North America in August for shows in Toronto, New York, Atlanta, Irving, Los Angeles and San Francisco, before returning to Seoul for two more shows (Aug. 22–23). The tour closes with three concerts in Kanagawa, Japan, on Sept. 4–6.

Less than a year after its debut, Cortis — comprising Martin, James, Juhoon, Seonghyeon and Keonho — will perform songs including “Redred,” the lead track from its second EP “Greengreen” and side track “Youngcreatorcrew.” The former topped domestic and international music charts following its April release, while the latter is known for inspiring crowd singalongs.

As implied by the title, “Put Your Phone Down,” the tour encourages audiences to put away their phones and fully enjoy the moment together. The following is a Q&A with Cortis, provided by Big Hit Music.

Q. How do you feel ahead of your first solo tour since debut, and what mindset are you bringing to it?

Martin: I’m looking forward to an explosion of energy. I want to capture every single moment of this tour in both my mind and heart.

James: I’m going to be giving everything I have at every moment (of the show) to make this a memorable experience for the audience.

Juhoon: I’m grateful that we’re able to hold a concert filled with our fans less than a year after debuting. We’ll work hard so that every Coer (Cortis’ fanbase) who comes to the show leaves without a single regret.

Seonghyeon: I never imagined we’d be holding our first tour this soon. Since this is our own stage, we’ll show everything we’ve wanted to. All you have to do is have fun with us until you’re exhausted!

Keonho: What makes me happiest is being able to perform with Coer. I hope everyone who comes to the concert jumps and enjoys themselves with us.

Q. What does the tour title, “Put Your Phone Down,” mean to you?

Martin: To us, “Put Your Phone Down” means living in the present. We want people to focus on the stage rather than their imaginations. I think this tour will give audiences a clear picture of the kind of performances Cortis hopes to create in the future.

James: It's great to capture moments through photos and videos, but if you're only looking at your phone screen, you can sometimes miss the precious experiences happening right in front of you. If you fully immerse yourself in the atmosphere of the concert, taking it in with your eyes and feeling it with your whole body, I think those memories will stay with you even longer. We'll do our very best to give audiences a time they'll never forget.

Q. What have you focused on preparing most for the opening concerts in Incheon?

Martin: I think the beginning is the most important part. My biggest priority is putting on a show where we can perform freely without making mistakes.

James: I kept thinking about how we could get the audience, especially all the Coer who will fill the venue, as excited as possible.

Juhoon: We prepped a lot so our energy could reach Coer and help lift the atmosphere in the audience.

Seonghyeon: More than anything, I want to be in the best possible condition so I can deliver the best performance.

Keonho: Since it's our first tour, I've been working hard to build my stamina. I've also spent a lot of time thinking about ad-libs.

Q. After this tour, Lollapalooza Chicago and the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix, what are Cortis’ next goals?

Juhoon: I'm grateful that we'll have the chance to perform on such huge stages. Right now, my goal is to make even better, more satisfying music for our next album.

Seonghyeon: I think the most important thing is returning with even better and newer music. I'm curious myself about what our next goal will be. I think that's something we'll continue figuring out as we move forward.

Keonho: For now, I simply want to keep making great music and putting on amazing performances.

Q. Finally, do you have a message for Coer?

Martin: I love you all so much. I hope everyone joining us on this tour stays healthy and safe, brings all of their energy and leaves with unforgettable memories. We'll make this a concert you'll want to come back to again.

Juhoon: You've waited a long time. Come and enjoy yourselves to the fullest. You can definitely look forward to it. We love you.

Seonghyeon: It'll be a tour that's every bit as fun as you're expecting. Let's have an amazing time together.

This interview from a press release issued by Big Hit Music was translated into English using AI and edited by The Korea Herald staff. — Ed.