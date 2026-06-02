Cortis is set to launch its first international tour this summer, label Big Hit Music announced Tuesday.

The group kicks off its “Put Your Phone Down” tour with two shows in Incheon on July 18-19. In the following month, Cortis will visit six cities across Canada and the US, including Toronto, New York and Los Angeles.

The group is scheduled to perform in Seoul on Aug. 22-23, which will also mark its debut anniversary, before wrapping up the tour with three shows in Yokohama, Japan.

Before the North American leg of the tour, the group will give fans a taste of what’s to come at Lollapalooza Chicago, as the only K-pop boy group among the lineup.

Cortis is currently promoting its second EP, “Greengreen.” With the main track from the set, “Redred,” it picked up ten trophies from television music chart shows at home, the second most this year after BTS.