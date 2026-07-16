Keonho of Cortis suffered fractures in both pinkies but will still join his bandmates on stage at the group's upcoming concert, label Big Hit Music said Wednesday.

The label said Keonho recently suffered a fall and landed awkwardly on both hands. He is recovering from the injury but will need to wear casts and braces to support his recovery.

The idol told fans about the accident via a fan community platform, apologizing for worrying them and promising to return soon.

“Even though I cannot participate in the choreography, I will try and do what I can to put on a great performance,” he said.

The boy group will kick off its first international tour “Put Down Your Phone,” with two sold out concerts in Incheon on Saturday and Sunday.