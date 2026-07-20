Repeated songs, short running time and minimal production draw criticism, while others argue the rookie group deliberately prioritized participation over spectacle

Cortis wrapped up the opening concerts of its first world tour over the weekend, but the performances have sparked debate online over whether the group’s unconventional approach represented an innovative live experience of an underdeveloped concert.

The five-member group — Martin, James, Juhoon, Seonghyeon and Keonho — launched its “Put Your Phone Down” tour at Inspire Arena in Incheon on Saturday and Sunday, less than a year after debuting in August 2025. Both shows sold out during fan club presales, reflecting the group’s rapidly growing popularity.

Following the concerts, however, reviews on social media and online communities were sharply divided.

Many fans pointed to the show’s approximately 100-minute running time, which is shorter than the two to three hours commonly associated with K-pop concerts.

Others questioned the set list.

Having released just 12 songs since their debut, Cortis performed several songs multiple times rather than filling the show with covers, solo performances or unreleased material, as many K-pop artists with similarly limited discographies often do.

According to concertgoers who wrote of their experience online, “RedRed” — the lead track to their second EP “GreenGreen” — was performed four times in different arrangements, while the side track “YoungCreatorCrew” was performed five times. Other tracks, including “Fashion,” “Acai,” “TNT,” “Mention Me,” “Go” and “What You Want” were each performed twice with different musical arrangements and staging.

“In between tracks, the members would ask the audience what songs fans wanted them to perform. Other fans and I asked for them to perform different songs, but they kept returning to ‘YoungCreatorCrew,’” a fan who was at Cortis’ Saturday concert told The Korea Herald on the condition of anonymity. “I like the songs they repeated, but I was looking forward to seeing never-before-performed staging and possibly hearing unreleased tracks. There wasn’t much of an element of surprise that could have made this concert feel more special than their recent university festival concerts.”

Some attendees also expressed disappointment over the absence of costume changes, prerecorded segments and onstage conversations with fans between sets — elements that have become staples of many large-scale K-pop concerts.

The ticket price — 143,000 won ($97) regardless of seat section — also became a point of contention, with some fans arguing that the production did not meet expectations for a concert at Inspire Arena, Korea’s first purpose-built indoor arena designed specifically for major K-pop concerts.

Others, however, defended the concert’s unconventional format, arguing that it was never intended to resemble a traditional K-pop concert.

Instead of elaborate staging, costume changes and lengthy talk segments, supporters said the focus was on audience participation — an approach that aligned with the tour's title.

“Cortis’ recent concert more closely resembled Western hip-hop concerts or music festivals than conventional K-pop idol shows, where repeated songs are often used to gradually build crowd energy instead of presenting entirely different staging,” culture critic Kim Sung-soo said.

That approach resonated with some attendees, who described the concert as “energetic and immersive.”

Meanwhile, Cortis’ “Put Your Phone Down” tour will continue with 12 more shows in eight cities.

The group is scheduled to perform in Toronto, New York City, Atlanta, Irving, Los Angeles and San Francisco before returning to Seoul for encore concerts at Korea University’s Hwajeong Gymnasium on Aug. 22 and 23. The tour will conclude in Kanagawa, Japan, on Sept. 6.