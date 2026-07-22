Cortis crossed the 300 million streams mark on Spotify with its second EP “Greengreen” as of Monday, its label Big Hit Music said Wednesday.

The mini album achieved the feat in 77 days, and added 100 million streams in about a month despite already concluding promotions.

The main single “Redred” accounted for half of the plays, and has spent 12 weeks straight on Spotify’s Weekly Top Songs Global, ranking No. 109 on the most recent tally.

"Greengreen" logged 10 consecutive weeks on the Billboard 200, ranking No. 132, after hitting the main albums chart at No. 3.

On July 31, the quintet will make its festival debut at Lollapalooza Chicago. After performing at the festival for two days, it will begin its North American tour.