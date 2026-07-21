Foreign payment revenue at GS25 convenience stores in popular coastal destinations across South Korea jumped 136.9 percent year-on-year between July 1 and Sunday, the company said Tuesday.

The figure was based on GS25's analysis of transactions made by foreign customers at about 100 stores in major tourist destinations, including Gangneung and Sokcho in Gangwon Province, Busan’s Haeundae, and Jeju Island. The company focused on payments made through Chinese mobile payment platforms WeChat Pay and Alipay.

The high growth rates are due to an influx of foreign tourists visiting coastal areas for the summer holiday season, reflecting rising tourism demand in South Korea.

With the number of foreign tourists visiting South Korea projected to exceed 20 million in 2026, GS25’s sales to foreign customers in the first half of the year also rose 60.2 percent compared to the same period in 2025.

By area, foreign payment volume was highest in Myeong-dong, central Seoul, with Hongdae and Jeju Island following behind. Regional tourism hubs such as Busan, Jeonju, Suwon and Gyeongju also saw high sales among foreigners, recording growth rates twice as high as the previous year.

The items most popular this year among foreign tourists included viral foods such as banana milk, Greek yogurt, ice cups, and the soft-boiled eggs “gamdongran.” Tourists also purchased transportation cards and USIM cards needed after entering the country.

GS25 is planning to strengthen its competitiveness as a convenience store readily available for foreign tourists. It currently offers a payment promotion with WeChat Pay and UnionPay, and also provides instant tax-refund services and operates money exchange kiosks.

“GS25 has become a must-visit stop for foreign tourists wanting to experience K-food and K-culture up close,” said an official from GS Retail. “We will continue advancing our shopping environment and provide differentiated goods and services to ensure that tourists can shop comfortably.”