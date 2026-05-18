Korea’s two leading convenience store brands — CU and GS25 — are expanding to round-the-clock delivery services as late-night quick commerce demand surges across major cities, officials said Monday.

According to BGF Retail and GS Retail, the operators of CU and GS25, the nonstop delivery will be offered through Coupang Eats, a food and grocery delivery platform of e-commerce giant Coupang, starting Tuesday.

The new service will allow customers to order items from the convenience store 24 hours a day by expanding delivery hours to include 3 a.m. to 6 a.m. Previously, CU and GS25 provided delivery services between 6 a.m. and 3 a.m.

The two convenience store brands launched a late-night delivery service, effective from 10 p.m. to 3 a.m., in November. CU’s delivery sales between 10 p.m. and 3 a.m. increased by 120 percent from January to April this year, higher than the growth rate of its total delivery sales of 91.6 percent during the same period.

GS25’s delivery sales between 10 p.m. and 3 a.m. now account for about 21.7 percent of total delivery sales, increasing 4.3 percentage points from when it was first implemented in November. According to GS25, demand for small meals and snacks was high among late-night delivery orders.

CU’s round-the-clock service will begin at some 7,500 stores in major cities nationwide, while GS25 will launch the same service at about 1,000 stores in major cities with plans to expand it to other regions in phases.