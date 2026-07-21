Korean Air announced Tuesday it signed the Buckingham Palace Declaration to protect endangered species and block routes of illegal animal trafficking, in line with its environmental, social and governance policies.

The Buckingham Palace Declaration is an international agreement made in March 2016 to shut down routes used for illegal wildlife trafficking. Signatories join the United for Wildlife task force to implement the declaration’s principles.

The agreement consists of 11 active commitments such as sharing information on illegal trade of wildlife and wildlife products, reporting suspicious activity to related authorities and denying the transport of cargo suspected of containing illicit items.

This is the first time a domestic airline has signed the declaration. Through the commitment, Korean Air plans to strengthen its security systems, conduct employee training and deny transportation of illegal wildlife and products to prevent trafficking.

Korean Air has consistently engaged in wildlife protection initiatives. In January, the carrier supported the return of the Jewelled Gecko, a rare species indigenous to New Zealand suspected of being illegally traded. In cooperation with the New Zealand Ministry for the Environment, the airline transferred the surviving geckos back to New Zealand free of charge.

“We welcome Korean Air for joining us in curbing wildlife trafficking,” said Lord William Hague, the co-chair of United for Wildlife.

“Airlines play an important role in preventing illegal wildlife trafficking,” a Korean Air official said. “We will execute our best efforts to uphold global biodiversity through close monitoring and proactive support.”