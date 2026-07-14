Princess Anne visited HD Hyundai Heavy Industries' shipyard in Ulsan on Tuesday as the UK looks to strengthen its shipbuilding and maritime industries, the company said.

The Princess Royal was accompanied by her husband, Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, and British Ambassador to South Korea Colin Crooks.

HD Hyundai Chairman Chung Ki-sun, HD Hyundai Heavy Industries Vice Chairman Lee Sang-kyun and President Joo Won-ho welcomed the delegation, showcasing the company's shipbuilding technologies and discussing bilateral cooperation in the shipbuilding and maritime sectors.

The visit marked Princess Anne's first trip to South Korea since attending the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics.

During the visit, Princess Anne toured the shipyard's commercial and naval shipbuilding facilities, as well as its engine factory, and received briefings on HD Hyundai's partnerships with British defense companies, including Rolls-Royce and Beaufort.

Rolls-Royce has worked with HD Hyundai Heavy Industries since 2012 on Republic of Korea Navy frigate programs, while Beaufort has supplied submarine survival equipment to the shipbuilder since 2013.

HD Hyundai also highlighted its longstanding ties with the British royal family.

Founder Chung Ju-yung was appointed an honorary Commander of the Order of the British Empire in 1977 for his contribution to promoting trade between South Korea and the United Kingdom. He later met Princess Anne in London in 1983 while supporting Seoul's successful bid to host the Olympic Games.

The relationship has continued across generations. Then-Prince Charles visited the Ulsan shipyard in 1992, followed by Prince Andrew in 2008 in his capacity as the UK's special representative for international trade and investment.

"The United Kingdom is a special partner that has been part of HD Hyundai's journey from the beginning," Chung said. "Drawing on our world-class shipbuilding expertise, we will support the continued development of the UK's shipbuilding and maritime industries."