President Lee Jae Myung will receive Princess Anne and her husband, Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, at Cheong Wa Dae on Tuesday to discuss ways to strengthen friendship and cooperation between South Korea and the United Kingdom, according to the presidential office.

The two sides are expected to “discuss ways to deepen cooperation as global strategic partners in various areas, including high-level exchanges, trade and investment, science and technology, and culture,” Lee’s office said Monday in a statement.

Lee and the royal couple are also expected to exchange views on key regional issues.

The meeting comes during the royal couple's three-day visit to South Korea from Monday through Wednesday.

Anne's visit marks her first trip to South Korea in eight years. Her previous visit came during the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics, when she attended in her capacity as a member of the International Olympic Committee.