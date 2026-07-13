CJ Foodville said Monday that its bakery brand Tous les Jours opened a store in Ulaangom on July 1, becoming the first Korean bakery brand to enter the northwestern Mongolian city.

Ulaangom, located about 1,400 kilometers from the capital of Ulaanbaatar, is a key regional hub in northwestern Mongolia. The store opening comes six months after Tous les Jours entered Darkhan, one of the country's largest cities, in December.

The company said opening the store required overcoming logistical and operational challenges, including extreme daily temperature swings, long winters and the city's distance from the capital. It attributed the successful launch to its manufacturing capabilities, supply chain infrastructure and experience operating in Mongolia.

The bakery cafe, located on the first floor of a newly built mixed-use complex in Ulaangom's central market district, drew more than 600 visitors on its opening day, reflecting strong local interest.

The 54-seat store offers cakes, pastries, desserts and beverages, including the brand's popular Korean-style bakery products.

Tous les Jours has been expanding its presence as a premium bakery brand in Mongolia since signing a master franchise agreement with local partner LLC in 2016, becoming the first Korean bakery chain to enter the market.