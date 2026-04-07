CJ Foodville's bakery brand Tous les Jours is sustaining strong growth across Asia under its master franchise model, led by markets such as Mongolia and Indonesia, the company announced Tuesday.

In Mongolia, where the brand marks its 10th anniversary, Tous les Jours has sold more than 1.7 million cakes — roughly one for every two people in the country. Demand remains strong, with long lines forming during peak holiday seasons.

The brand entered Mongolia in 2016 through a master franchise agreement with local partner Artisan LLC, becoming the first Korean bakery chain in the market. Since then, it has built a premium image and expanded beyond the capital, Ulaanbaatar.

As of the end of February, Tous les Jours operates 24 stores in Mongolia, some of which were renovated in the first quarter to reflect its updated brand identity in Korea.

CJ Foodville said the performance reflects its master franchise strategy, which combines strong local partners with standardized product development and store operations from headquarters.

In Indonesia, Tous les Jours has followed a similar path. Since entering the market in 2011, it has built a premium presence in Jakarta while expanding into other regions through its local partner Sora.

Sora’s local market insight has enabled the brand to secure key locations, including Java Island. The Lombok store, which opened March 20, marked the first entry of a Korean bakery brand into the island and has recorded strong early sales.

“Tous les Jours continues to expand in Asia through partnerships with strong local operators,” a CJ Foodville official said. “We will further refine our strategy to strengthen our position as a leading K-bakery brand globally.”