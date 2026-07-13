The American Chamber of Commerce in Korea has launched K-Doorknock, a new initiative to help Korean companies expand their business and investment footprint in the US.

The program debuts as part of AmCham's annual Washington Doorknock mission, which will take place in Washington from Sunday through Wednesday.

Washington Doorknock is AmCham's flagship annual advocacy program, bringing together business leaders, US policymakers and thought leaders to discuss key issues in the US-Korea economic relationship. This year's program is part of the Freedom 250 initiative, commemorating the 250th anniversary of US independence while celebrating the US-Korea alliance.

K-Doorknock adds a dedicated platform for Korean companies to engage directly with US policymakers and business leaders as they expand their presence in the US market.

Led by AmCham Chair and CEO James Kim, the inaugural K-Doorknock delegation includes senior executives from Dunamu, Hangang Asset Management, HKI America, Hyundai Motor Group, LG Group and SoluM. It will also be joined by executives participating in the broader Washington Doorknock program from Bayer, Corning, Kim & Chang, Novelis and Pfizer.

During the four-day mission, delegates will meet senior White House officials and representatives from the Office of the US Trade Representative, the Department of Commerce, the Department of State and the National Security Council. The delegation will hold meetings with bipartisan members of Congress, including leaders of the Congressional Korea Caucus and key congressional committees, as well as the US Chamber of Commerce, leading think tanks and policy experts.

The discussions will focus on strengthening bilateral investment, advancing regulatory cooperation, promoting innovation and deepening US-Korea economic ties.

"We look forward to engaging with our partners in Washington to advance practical solutions that strengthen competitiveness, encourage investment and create new opportunities for growth in both countries," AmCham Chair Kim said.