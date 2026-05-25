The American Chamber of Commerce in Korea hosted a special luncheon in Seoul on Thursday featuring Mick Mulvaney, former acting White House chief of staff under US President Donald Trump, to discuss the future direction of US policy and its implications for Korea and global business.

Held at the Grand Hyatt Seoul under the theme “The Return of America First: What Trump 2.0 Means for Business and Geopolitics,” the event brought together more than 120 executives and business leaders from multinational companies and the broader international business community.

The fireside chat was moderated by James Kim, chairman and CEO of AmCham Korea.

The discussion focused on the policy direction of a second Trump administration, including the evolution of the MAGA movement, US trade and industrial policy, reshoring trends and growing emphasis on economic security.

Participants also discussed geopolitical tensions involving Iran and North Korea, alongside the future of the Korea-US economic partnership amid expanding cooperation in semiconductors, shipbuilding, energy, artificial intelligence and advanced manufacturing.

Mulvaney shared insights from his experience serving in several senior roles during Trump’s first administration, including acting White House chief of staff, director of the Office of Management and Budget, acting director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and US special envoy to Northern Ireland during Brexit.

“Mick Mulvaney brings one of the most unique insider perspectives on Washington and the Trump administration,” James Kim said.

“At a time of heightened geopolitical uncertainty and rapidly shifting economic dynamics, today’s dialogue offered valuable firsthand insight into the evolution of ‘America First,’ the future direction of US policy, and what these developments mean for Korea, the broader alliance, and the global business community,” he added.

The session also explored ways Korean and US companies can deepen bilateral economic cooperation and strengthen communication around the strategic importance of the Korea-US partnership in manufacturing, energy, technology and supply chain resilience.