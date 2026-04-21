The American Chamber of Commerce in Korea on Tuesday hosted its annual Doing Business in Korea seminar in Seoul, bringing together government officials and industry leaders to discuss how Korea can accelerate its transition to an AI-driven economy and strengthen its appeal as an investment hub.

Held at Conrad Seoul, this year’s event marked a special “Freedom 250” edition commemorating the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States, under the theme “Powering Korea’s Next Growth Engine: Building an AI-Driven Economy.”

In his opening remarks, AmCham Chairman and CEO James Kim stressed that artificial intelligence and advanced industries will be central to Korea’s next phase of growth, calling for stronger regulatory alignment with global standards and greater policy predictability.

“Korea has the potential to become a leading regional headquarters hub for global companies,” he said, adding that expanding the number of regional headquarters from about 100 to 1,000 should be a long-term goal.

The seminar featured remarks from senior Korean and US officials, underscoring the importance of bilateral economic cooperation amid rapid technological shifts and supply chain realignment.

Kim Young-bae, a member of the National Assembly, and James Heller, charge d’affaires at the US Embassy in Seoul, delivered congratulatory remarks. Michael George DeSombre, assistant secretary of state for East Asian and Pacific affairs, shared a video message.

Policy discussions focused on Korea’s regulatory reform agenda and the opportunities and risks associated with AI adoption. Officials highlighted emerging innovation models, such as the Incheon Free Economic Zone, as a potential platform for AI-driven growth.

Industry participants emphasized the need for clear governance and infrastructure to support AI deployment. Speakers from global firms, including Corning, Onsemi and Visa, noted regulatory and non-tariff barriers while highlighting Korea’s strengths in manufacturing and talent.

A dedicated session on “Buy America” and trusted supply chains explored how closer Korea-US cooperation could bolster resilient trade frameworks and unlock new growth opportunities.

The event concluded with a panel discussion on building policy foundations for an AI-driven economy. Participants called for deeper public-private collaboration to enhance Korea’s competitiveness in emerging technologies.

AmCham said the seminar served as a platform to advance dialogue on regulatory and market access issues affecting US companies, reaffirming its commitment to working with policymakers and industry stakeholders to strengthen Korea’s business environment and bilateral economic ties.