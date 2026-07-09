Nongshim is partnering with restaurants and cultural institutions in New York this month to promote Shin Ramyun and strengthen the brand's presence in the US, the company said Thursday.

As part of the campaign, the company has teamed up with Korean restaurant Atoboy to introduce the Shin Ramyun Pancake, a limited-edition menu item available throughout July. Inspired by jeon, or Korean-style savory pancakes, the dish combines the spicy flavor of Shin Ramyun with shrimp and cheddar cheese.

Opened in 2016, Atoboy holds two Michelin stars and is the sister restaurant of Atomix. It is known for reinterpreting Korean banchan, or side dishes, through contemporary fine dining.

Nongshim will also operate a Shin Ramyun bunsik booth at Atoboy's 10th anniversary event at Radio Park on July 28, serving Shin Ramyun and Shin Ramyun Toomba to chefs, food critics and other guests.

Separately, the company is running a Korean PC bang-themed Shin Ramyun Bunsik booth at the Korean Cultural Center New York through Aug. 22. Held under the theme "Escape the Summer, Dive into Korea," the event introduces Korea's PC bang culture, where instant noodles and gaming are a popular combination.

Visitors can sample Shin Ramyun products and the company's bakery-inspired snack Ppang Bujang while attending film screenings and K-pop events at the cultural center.

"Through local marketing campaigns, we will continue promoting our brand value of 'Spicy Happiness In Noodles' and strengthen Nongshim's position as a leading K-food brand," a company official said.