Daewoo Engineering & Construction said Wednesday it has completed a 62-kilometer highway linking Iraq's new Al-Faw Port with Um Qasr, marking another milestone in one of the country's largest infrastructure projects.

The company said it received a performance certificate from the General Company for Ports of Iraq after completing the $440 million design-and-build project.

Construction began in August 2021 and was completed in May 2025, followed by a one-year defects liability period.

The highway comprises a four-lane dual carriageway, two bridges, one interchange and three roundabouts. It forms the first section of Iraq's state-led Development Road project, which aims to establish the country as a logistics hub connecting the Middle East and Europe.

To improve safety and cost efficiency, Daewoo E&C adopted construction methods tailored to weak ground conditions and applied inverse reliability analysis using real-time data.

The project faced multiple challenges, including global supply chain disruptions during the COVID-19 pandemic and regional instability that restricted cross-border movement. Daewoo E&C said it minimized delays by securing key materials in advance, expanding storage facilities and deploying overseas personnel and proprietary equipment.

The company has undertaken nine projects at Al-Faw Port with a combined contract value of $3.7 billion, strengthening its position as a key partner in Iraq's port development.

"This project demonstrates our ability to deliver high-quality, safe infrastructure despite challenging external conditions," a Daewoo E&C official said.

"Building on our engineering expertise, we will continue expanding our presence in large-scale infrastructure projects across the Middle East."