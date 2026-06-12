Korean builder aims to further expand African ties to secure future projects

Daewoo Engineering & Construction said Friday it has recently completed the Indorama Fertilizer III Project in Nigeria on schedule, further strengthening its track record in one of the largest economies in Africa, as the Korean builder looks to bolster its regional presence.

The new site can roll out some 2,300 metric tons of ammonia and 4,000 metric tons of urea as well as production facilities for urea fertilizer. The project was requested by the Indorama Fertilizer Free Zone Enterprise, the Nigerian fertilizer subsidiary of global petrochemical group Indorama.

The contract was valued at approximately $265 million. Construction began in October 2023 and was completed in May this year after a 32-month period.

According to Daewoo E&C, the plant produces ammonia from natural gas and converts it into urea through a reaction with carbon dioxide. It also includes a granulation unit that processes urea into commercial fertilizer products.

Nigeria, which holds one of Africa’s largest natural gas reserves, has been actively fostering its fertilizer industry as part of efforts to boost agricultural productivity and economic growth. The newly completed plant is expected to help expand the country’s fertilizer production capacity and support rising demand from the agricultural sector.

Daewoo E&C underlined that it achieved several key project milestones ahead of schedule, demonstrating its project execution capabilities. Natural gas feed-in was completed on May 5, 14 days earlier than planned. Initial ammonia production and initial urea production were achieved 16 days and 19 days ahead of schedule, respectively. The company also reached full operating capacity for both the ammonia and urea plants 13 days earlier than expected.

The company attributed the achievement to its extensive experience in Nigeria, where it has carried out a series of industrial projects for Indorama, including the Fertilizer I and II plants, while building strong relationships with local communities through workforce development, local hiring and supply chain partnerships.

Having entered Nigeria in 1983, Daewoo E&C has completed 75 projects worth a combined $10.8 billion. Across Africa, the company has carried out about 290 projects in 11 countries, including Sudan, Libya, Liberia, Botswana, Ivory Coast, Cameroon and Mozambique, since 1977.

“The successful completion of the Indorama fertilizer plant 3 was achieved on our accumulated experiences and local networks in Nigeria,” a Daewoo E&C official commented. “Based on the trust relationship with the client, we will vigorously seek future projects and expand our presence in the African market.”