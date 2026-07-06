EcoPro BM said Sunday it marked the company's 10th anniversary with a promotional campaign highlighting a decade of growth, investment and technological innovation.

The battery materials maker was established in 2016 through a corporate split from EcoPro to focus on cathode materials for rechargeable batteries. Since then, annual sales have surged from 99.8 billion won ($65 million) to 2.5 trillion won in 2025, an increase of more than 25-fold.

The company credited aggressive investment and technological breakthroughs for its rapid expansion.

In 2016, investment firm BNW Investment injected 60 billion won into EcoPro BM, helping fund construction of Plant No. 4, a cathode materials facility with a monthly production capacity of 500 metric tons. The plant became the world's first mass-production facility for high-nickel CSG cathode materials used in electric vehicle batteries.

Two years later, EcoPro BM developed NCA 034, a nickel-cobalt-aluminum cathode material containing 87 percent nickel, and quickly doubled production capacity, helping the company secure the world's second-largest market share in NCA materials.

Following its Kosdaq listing in 2019, EcoPro BM raised 172.8 billion won, which it used to secure a 50,000-pyeong (165,000-square-meter) site for its CAM6 cathode materials complex in the Yeongilman industrial district in Pohang, North Gyeongsang Province.

The company has since accelerated its overseas expansion. In 2025, it completed a cathode materials plant in Debrecen, Hungary, with an annual production capacity of 54,000 tons to serve the European electric vehicle market.

EcoPro BM is also strengthening its upstream supply chain through investments in Indonesia, where it plans to expand its nickel smelting business using proceeds from a 1.2 trillion-won rights offering announced on June 30.

"The capital market played a significant role in helping EcoPro BM grow into a global cathode materials company," said Kim Jang-woo, CEO of EcoPro BM. "We will continue enhancing shareholder value while fulfilling our responsibilities as a Kosdaq-listed company."