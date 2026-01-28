EcoPro said Wednesday it has established its first European sales subsidiary in Germany as part of its global expansion strategy.

The company appointed Kimbal Virdi, a former senior director of business development at its cathode materials affiliate EcoPro BM, to lead the new unit. Virdi, a 25-year veteran of the automotive industry, joined EcoPro BM in April 2024 and has extensive experience in lithium-ion battery systems.

EcoPro said the Germany-based sales hub will strengthen its European presence, allowing the company to respond more effectively to evolving trade regulations and deepen relationships with key customers, as competition intensifies amid stricter local sourcing requirements for battery materials.

Since the EU’s Critical Raw Materials Act took effect on May 23, 2024, major automakers have accelerated efforts to secure battery materials within Europe.

With the launch of the European sales arm, EcoPro plans to more closely integrate production, sales and marketing, and expand collaboration with regional battery cell manufacturers and automakers.

The move builds on EcoPro’s completion of a cathode materials plant in Debrecen, Hungary, in November last year. Hungary has emerged as a major European battery manufacturing hub, hosting large-scale production facilities operated or under construction by Korean players such as Samsung SDI and SK On, as well as Chinese companies including CATL and BYD.

Reflecting the structure of the European EV market — where compact models account for a large share — EcoPro plans to diversify its portfolio beyond high-nickel cathodes to include high-voltage mid-nickel materials that balance cost competitiveness with performance.

The company also plans to strengthen partnerships with local battery recycling firms. By building a regional recycling network, EcoPro aims to secure a stable supply of end-of-life battery materials and advance a recycling-based battery supply chain.

“Beyond marketing cathode materials and precursors in Europe, we aim to create synergies across the cathode value chain by supporting battery recycling initiatives,” Virdi said. “Leveraging our local network, we are committed to securing meaningful contracts this year.”