CJ Olive Young said Thursday it will host its flagship beauty festival overseas in August alongside KCON LA 2026, as it steps up efforts to globalize K-beauty.

The three-day event, Olive Young Festa LA 2026, will start Aug. 14 at the Los Angeles Convention Center and feature 55 K-beauty and lifestyle brands.

Launched in 2019, the event was Korea's first large-scale beauty festival, featuring brands sold through the retailer's platform and showcasing flagship products.

By partnering with KCON LA 2026, one of the world's largest K-culture festivals, Olive Young aims to create greater synergy between K-beauty and the broader Korean cultural wave.

The US is the second overseas destination for the festival following its debut in Japan in May, as the retailer accelerates its global expansion strategy.

The venue will be designed as a K-beauty playground, anchored by a central zone modeled after an actual Olive Young outlet.

Surrounding the store zone will be themed areas inspired by Seoul's major shopping districts — Hongdae, Myeong-dong, Seongsu and Gangnam — featuring Korean street signs, bus stops and experiential services including skin analysis technology.

Olive Young will also operate support programs aimed at increasing the visibility of small and indie Korean beauty brands in the US market.

Through its Beauty & Health Deep Dive sessions, participating brands will be able to introduce products directly to consumers and share their brand stories.

"Going forward, we will connect our US stores, online platform and Festa events to spread K-lifestyle globally while creating opportunities for Korean brands to grow in overseas markets," an Olive Young official said.