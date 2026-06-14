CJ Olive Young said Sunday it has opened its second US store in Los Angeles, as the Korean beauty retailer accelerates efforts to expand its offline presence in one of its fastest-growing overseas markets.

The new store, Olive Young Century City, is located at Westfield Century City mall, a major shopping destination in Los Angeles. According to the company, customers lined up outside the store ahead of its opening.

Unlike its first US location in Pasadena, which primarily targeted consumers already familiar with K-beauty, the Century City store is aimed at reaching a broader and more premium customer base while raising awareness of Korean beauty brands.

To cater to local demand, the store features a skin-care section 1.5 times larger than that of a typical Olive Young store in Korea. It also offers complimentary skin analysis services for members, providing personalized product recommendations based on individual skin concerns.

The store includes themed zones highlighting key K-beauty trends. The Boost & Glow Bar showcases popular serums and essences, while the Prep Bar features toner pads and sun-care products. A dedicated beauty-device section introduces skin-care and home-care technologies widely used by Korean consumers.

“We aim to build a loyal Olive Young customer base in the US through differentiated services, member benefits and in-store experiences, just as we have done in Korea,” a company official said.

“By tailoring our product selection, store operations and promotions to local preferences, we hope to establish Olive Young as a trusted beauty retailer in the US market.”